NCS Celebrates Spirit Week

Spirit Week and the 100th day of school sparked celebrations and fun at Nobleboro Central School for a full week just prior to February break.

Sponsored by the eighth grade, Spirit Week brought daily themes with costumes ranging from tie dye and sports gear to Twins Day and cowboy outfits.

The 100th Day celebration Tuesday, Feb. 13, led to a morning of educational games and projects in all of the K-4 classrooms that involved counting, building, arts and crafts, estimating, exercising, and more.

Children spent the morning in multi-age groups as they moved from classroom to classroom doing various hands-on projects and creative activities led by the teaching staff.

In the gym, student groups worked together to run 100 laps and played “Would You Rather?” which led to squats, sit-ups, dancing, and more.

Back in the classrooms, youngsters stacked blocks and cups, competed with bedazzled zip lines and counted Fruit Loops into groups of 100 then strung colorful cereal necklaces. They played math games and created arts and crafts projects including heart-shaped animals and more.

The school lobby was filled with creative themed displays made by NCS families in collections of 100. The museum included artworks made from LEGOs, toy soldiers, stickers, candies and more.

