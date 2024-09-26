NCS Goes Wild for Reading

Summer readers at Nobleboro Central School got a celebration beyond their wildest expectations when exotic animals invaded the school library Sept. 12.

Nearly 50 students from grades 1-8 got up close and personal with a scorpion, tarantula, snapping turtle, iguana, giant snake, Madagascar hissing cockroach, and more during an hour-long presentation.

Mr. Drew & His Animals Too came to town and brought a bevy of beautiful rescue critters from Andrew “Mr. Drew’ Desjardins’ rehabilitation, conservation and education center in Lewiston.

Students’ mouths gaped open when Desjardins revealed the size of Hector the pixie frog, Sandy the tarantula, Adele the snake and Harley the iguana. They gasped when he popped an African cockroach into his mouth, pretended to chew then let it escape onto his face. And they howled with laughter when he pulled out comical laundry from a woven basket that eventually revealed a live boa constrictor.

The youngsters heard all about how important it is to not adopt exotic pets that are illegal in Maine and not to keep wild animals the children might find in nature. Desjardins explained they have very special care needs and diets that need to be carefully maintained. Also releasing one of these pets into nature can have cruel – and serious – consequences to other Maine wildlife and the state’s ecosystem.

Finally, Desjardins left children with a challenge: to pick up one piece of litter each day and dispose of it properly. He told them if they accept the challenge, they just might help change the world for the better.

