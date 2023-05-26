NCS Hosts State Fair

Visitors to the annual state fair at Nobleboro Central School learned all about the foods, flags, people, topography and landmarks of northeastern states.

The event, held in the art room, featured research papers, display boards, souvenirs, photographs, food samples and more from the states featured. Fourth graders in Mrs. Courand’s class have been researching their states for weeks. They wrote their reports, decorated their display boards, and gathered items they found relating to the states they studied.

All of their hard work led up to the big day of the state fair on Tuesday, May 16. Students answered questions from schoolmates, family, teachers, and friends as people visited their displays.

Some students offered samples of foods made famous from their states, including Hershey chocolate from Pennsylvania, pizza slices from New York, and Cape Cod potato chips from Massachusetts.

