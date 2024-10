This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The annual Pumpkin Run at Lincoln Academy drew 18 students from Nobleboro Central School on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Five NCS students from grades 4-8 placed in the top 10 for boys and girls in the race at the high school in Newcastle. All students were able to complete the race and were invited to choose a free pumpkin to take home.

Some students also got to take home some Lincoln Academy swag. The free gear included LA hats, T-shirts and more.

