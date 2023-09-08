NCS Kicks Off School Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Excited children and staff reunited with friends as Nobleboro Central School kicked off its new school year last week.

The fun started Aug. 30 with an ice cream social for youngsters in kindergarten through fourth grade, followed by the first day of school for all students the next day. Ice cream sundaes were provided and allowed an opportunity for children and their families to catch up with friends and NCS staff just prior to the start of school.

Sunny skies greeted staff and students the next morning as school buses returned to the parking lot. Pupils got acclimated to their new classrooms and teachers inside the building, and then the playground and ball fields rang with happy voices. Boys and girls enjoyed recess and the beautiful weather as they played tag, chatted, climbed, dug in the dirt and enjoyed games of basketball and touch football.

NCS serves children from kindergarten through eighth grade.

