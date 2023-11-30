Advanced Search
NCS Shares Holiday Feast

Family members of Nobleboro Central School students in grades K-4 enjoy meals of turkey and all the fixings in the NCS gym on Nov. 17. (Photo courtesy Nobleboro Central School)

One hundred guests turned out for a meal of turkey and all the fixings at Nobleboro Central School on Nov. 17, celebrating the return of the school’s traditional Thanksgiving feast.

The NCS kitchen, with volunteer help from eighth graders and staff, prepared and served hot and delicious turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, peas, rolls, cranberry sauce, and more, along with cider and dozens of donated desserts.

Children in grades kindergarten through fourth were joined by their family members, dining in the gymnasium while older students helped out and shared the meal together with their teachers. They helped out by creating table decorations, model wigwams, and more.

Community members donated cider, water, and endless trays of delicious homemade desserts, including cheesecake, cupcakes, pumpkin pie, cupcakes, and whoopie pies.

Eighth graders helped set up for the meal and cleaned up afterward.

With help from eighth graders, the Nobleboro Central School kitchen staff prepare for the school's Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 17. (Photo courtesy Nobleboro Central School)

