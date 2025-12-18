NCS Students Get An Early Gift

Christmas came early last week for every student at Nobleboro Central School when the local parent-teacher organization surprised the entire student body with a free book of their choice.

For an hour, excited students rummaged through the shelves and each child – from kindergarten through eighth grade – got to choose a favorite book from the Scholastic Book Fair for free.

Erla Beausang, of the Nobleboro Parent-Teacher Organization, explained the book fair is a great fundraising event for the group. She noted enough money had been collected over the past few book fairs to offer each NCS child a book.

“My grandmother used to say it isn’t Christmas without a book,” she said.

NCS Principal Tom Landberg thanked the parent-teacher organization for its support. He cited the group’s incredible work organizing and staffing the weeklong book fair, which coincided with a movie night and holiday concert.

