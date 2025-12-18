The Lincoln County News
NCS Students Get An Early Gift

Nobleboro Central School students are all smiles while holding the free books they got from the Scholastic Book Fair, courtesy of the Nobleboro Parent-Teacher Organization. (Photo courtesy Nobleboro Central School)

Christmas came early last week for every student at Nobleboro Central School when the local parent-teacher organization surprised the entire student body with a free book of their choice.

For an hour, excited students rummaged through the shelves and each child – from kindergarten through eighth grade – got to choose a favorite book from the Scholastic Book Fair for free.

Erla Beausang, of the Nobleboro Parent-Teacher Organization, explained the book fair is a great fundraising event for the group. She noted enough money had been collected over the past few book fairs to offer each NCS child a book.

“My grandmother used to say it isn’t Christmas without a book,” she said.

NCS Principal Tom Landberg thanked the parent-teacher organization for its support. He cited the group’s incredible work organizing and staffing the weeklong book fair, which coincided with a movie night and holiday concert.


