NCS Students Hop a Train to the City

Students from the Center for Alternative Learning in Nobleboro took a field trip to Boston where they visited the Museum of Science, Quincy Market, and more. (Photo courtesy Nobleboro Central School)

The Museum of Science was one of the stops in Boston as students from the Center for Alternative Learning at Nobleboro Central School rode the Amtrak train for a day trip May 19. (Photo courtesy Nobleboro Central School)

It was all aboard for the students from Nobleboro Central School’s Center for Alternative Learning last week as they hopped a train to Boston for a day of sight-seeing.

The CAL students and staff visited the Museum of Science, historic Faneuil Hall, and the New England Holocaust Memorial on May 19. They sampled foods from Quincy Market and learned about robotics, technology, and more at the science museum.

The group took the Amtrak Downeaster to North Station in Boston, then experienced urban life as they navigated the streets of the bustling city.

