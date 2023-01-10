NCS Students Learn to Sign Submitted article January 10, 2023 at 11:04 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNCS Students Draw Their BowsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersWiscasset Elementary School NewsMaine Students Dive into Hands-On Ocean ScienceSD 13 Democratic Primary Candidates Meet with Voters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!