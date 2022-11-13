Advanced Search
Neighbors Helping Neighbors Submitted article

at

CHIP volunteers Breck, Sandy, and Phillip take advantage an unseasonably warm, late fall day to hang gutters for a neighbor as part of a CHIP repair project. (Photo courtesy Community Housing Improvement Project)

Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm and dry” by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents who are not able to do so themselves due to illness, disability, and financial need.

CHIP services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield. For help, please leave a voicemail at 677-3450.

Through community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities and compassionate grantors, CHIP is able to do this work.

Tax deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to CHIP, P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

