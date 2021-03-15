The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce a new and improved anonymous tip line, also known as “LTIP.” Anyone can use the tip line to anonymously connect with local law enforcement by texting 847411 or downloading the free app by searching for LincolnCo Sheriff in their app store.

“We have been using the anonymous tip line for years, and we are excited to upgrade and expand this service to include the LincolnCo Sheriff app,” said Sheriff Todd Brackett.

The tip line is intended to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips all from their smartphone. Once the tip is submitted, officers can respond back to create a two-way conversation.

Those without a smartphone will still be able to share information by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone by texting keyword LTIP and their message to 847411. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at lincolnso.me.

LCSO Chief Deputy Rand Maker also sees other benefits to the tip line. “When someone hears about or witnesses underage drinking or illegal drug use, the tip line can be used to give us a heads up so that we can be proactive,” Maker said. “We know some people may not feel comfortable contacting law enforcement directly, but they have important information to share. This tip line has been a great resource for us over the years.”

The tip line is a partnership between the sheriff’s office, the police departments in Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Waldoboro, and Wiscasset, and Healthy Lincoln County.

“Our Substance Use Prevention Partnership Coalition supports this tip line as another tool in our toolbox. We all play a part, and submitting a tip is an easy way to help prevent an unsafe situation,” said Kate Martin, director of Healthy Lincoln County.

The upgraded system can route the anonymous tips to the different agencies based on the information received. The tip line is safe, secure, and anonymous, because the technology removes all identifying information before police even see the tips. There is no way to identify the sender.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

