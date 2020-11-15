New Date for Water Quality Webinar

An online webinar on water quality in the Damariscotta River Estuary has been rescheduled for Dec. 10. The program, from 4-5 p.m., will be hosted by Sarah Gladu, director of education and citizen science at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, and Kathleen Thornton, research specialist at the University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center. The two will discuss estuarine conditions and share observations made from their analysis of Coastal River’s water quality data. Tying in data from the Maine Coastal Observing Alliance, a regional water quality monitoring group, they will take a look at the estuary in a broader regional perspective.

Participants will learn about coastal acidification and the impact of nutrients such as nitrogen, which can drive changes in pH. Coastal acidification occurs when pH declines, and this can have a negative impact on oysters, lobsters, and many other creatures that live in the estuary.

Gladu and Thornton will also discuss meaningful actions property owners and municipalities can take to protect local water quality. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, share observations, and join the discussion.

The Damariscotta River Estuary is an important driver of the local economy. It represents a livelihood for fisherman, oyster growers, and clammers, offers varied opportunities for recreation, and supports diverse and abundant wildlife.

In the interest of protecting the health of the estuary, citizen science volunteers for Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust monitor water quality at seven locations on the river on a regular, ongoing basis.

This event is free of charge, but registration is required. Participants may register online at coastalrivers.org/events. Registrants will receive an email with a link and instructions for joining the program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

