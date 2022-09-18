Advanced Search
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area Submitted article

Joanne Maddox pins the District Forest Ranger emblem on her son, Scott Maddox, at a recent swearing-in ceremony. (Photo courtesy Maine Forest Service)

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4.

Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications, including incident commander type 4, helicopter crewmember, engine boss, and crew boss. He serves on forest service’s forest protection division committees, including Maine Incident Management Teams, Honor Guard, and the Wildfire Simulator Team.

He is short haul crew chief and former field training officer, a certified structural firefighter, and a wilderness first responder. Maddox, who enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time, earned a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Forestry from Unity College.

To contact Maddox, find a local forest ranger, and to learn about Maine Forest Service careers and opportunities, go to maine.gov/dacf/mfs.

