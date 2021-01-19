New Edition of ‘On the Trail’ Coming Soon

In a year when people were looking for outdoor activities, copies of “On the Trail in Lincoln County” flew off the shelf. Lincoln County Publishing Co. is excited to announce that a new edition of the popular hiking guide will hit shelves later this spring.

“On the Trail” began as a weekly column in The Lincoln County News during the summer of 2002. Each week, the column took readers on an excursion to one of Lincoln County’s most scenic and little-known treasures. These preserves, open and free to the public, are rich in history, beauty, and wildlife. Due to the overwhelming support for the column, the columns were soon collected into a book.

The 2021 edition will be the sixth. The new edition will feature more than 30 new trails to explore. With nearly 150 hikes, this book is the most comprehensive guide to trekking across the county.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each copy are donated to local land trusts to be used for trail maintenance and land acquisition. These donations are made possible due to the support of local advertisers.

Advertising space is available in the book, which enjoys a long shelf life. Ads start at $250, and all ads are in full color. A tentative deadline has been set for Friday, Feb. 12 to ensure the book’s availability in March.

For more information, contact the advertising department at The Lincoln County News at 563-3171 or ads@lcnme.com.

