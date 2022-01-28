New Hope Midcoast Seeks Volunteers

New Hope Midcoast, formerly New Hope for Women, which provides support to victims of domestic abuse, dating violence, and stalking, is looking to expand its network of helpline volunteers.

Volunteers go through a free, 44-hour training that will prepare them and teach them everything they will need to know about supporting someone affected by domestic abuse. Volunteers usually take calls from the comfort of their home through an answering service, which allows the volunteer to return the call anonymously, without revealing their phone number or where they are located.

New Hope Midcoast staff is always available to offer guidance and support whenever a volunteer needs it throughout their shift. No previous experience is needed.

Currently all trainings will be held on Zoom and generally are spread out over the course of several weeks. Training is expected to begin in late January or early February.

For more information, go to newhopemidcoast.org/take-action/volunteer-options, call Hannah Harter-Ives at 701-1284, or email hannahhi@newhopemidcoast.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

