New Hope Midcoast will hold its 10th annual Shop for Hope (Pop Up Shop) sale of new and gently used clothing for adults and children Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27 at the Flanagan Center in Rockland.

This year’s event will feature designer clothing from Eileen Fisher and Jill McGowan, and clothing from participating boutiques including Barefoot in Denim, Black Parrot, fourTWELVE, Leonard’s, and Portland Dry Goods. New this year are children’s items, housewares, and gender-neutral clothing.

Also new this year are two VIP events: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 and 7:30-9:30 a.m., Friday Aug. 26. Both options include elegant, light snacks, and beverage, and require tickets available by donation at $150, $50, or $25. All ticket buyers will receive a reusable bag with samples of local products from businesses such as Bixby Chocolates, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars, and Sugar and Spice Farms.

To better allow for social distancing, VIP event tickets are limited to 75 per event and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community shopping days are free and open to the public on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A raffle table will include items from local businesses throughout the Midcoast area. Masks are recommended and appreciated at all times.

For more information, and to purchase VIP tickets, go to newhopemidcoast.org, email developmentdirector@newhopemidcoast.org, or call 691-5969.

