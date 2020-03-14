New Hope Open House

New Hope for Women will hold an open house at its new 18 Belvedere Road location in Damariscotta on Friday, March 27 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The public is invited to stop in to meet agency staff, to hear more about services, and to enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and wine. Adding to the fun will be drawings for gift cards from local merchants, such as Rising Tide Co-op and Sherman’s Maine Coast Bookshop.

New Hope for Women offers advocacy, prevention, and education services to support those affected by domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo counties. The agency is based in Rockland, has satellite offices in each of the four counties in its catchment area, and works toward creating healthier and safer communities through a combination of advocacy, prevention, and education.

In 2019, New Hope for Women provided more than 5,190 hours of direct service to 1,325 clients. More than 9,525 students and other community members took part in 2,539 hours of prevention and education services.

For more information regarding the open house or New Hope for Women’s services, contact 594-2128 or visit newhopeforwomen.org.

