New Traffic Pattern in Edgecomb

The Maine Department of Transportation wants members of the traveling public to be aware of changing traffic patterns at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 27 (Boothbay Road) in Edgecomb. Beginning Aug. 16, northbound Route 27 traffic will be detoured to Cross Road in order to access Route 1. The DOT expects this detour to be in place until early September.

The DOT continues to ask members of the traveling public to be patient and extremely careful when navigating this intersection. The contractor on this project is Sargent Corp., of Old Town. The contract amount is $2,346,703.

The project is still scheduled to be finished by mid-October.

