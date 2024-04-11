New Volunteer Garden Group at St. Andrew’s Church in Newcastle

For those that pass by it, the overgrown weeds and bushes hid what once was the old corner garden near the river and tucked into the back lawn of St. Andrew’s Church in Newcastle.

The mission of a small-but-mighty group of volunteers who will come together every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon weekly starting April 29 will be to restore it to its former glory.

To do that, the group is looking for able-bodied volunteers who can bring their own tools and refreshments and work to rebuild this magnificent vista overlooking the Damariscotta River, which honored a longtime St Andrew’s parishioner who was passionate about gardening, the outdoors, and her faith.

No gardening experience is needed – and the work of this group will be light in nature as the clearing, tree, and soil work was all completed last fall. This is a drop-in group and conversational therapy is part of its mission. Come enjoy the fellowship of this team and enjoy restoring nature in the meantime!

For more information, call Sally Pearce at 563-3646 or email salpearce1943@icloud.com.

The church is located at 11 Glidden St. in Newcastle. For more information, call the church office at 563-3533 or go to standrewsnewcastle.org.

