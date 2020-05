The June meeting of the Newcastle Historical Society has been canceled and the presentation scheduled for later in June has been postponed. Members are pitching in to help with work on the cemetery restoration project now that good weather has returned. The picture appearing with this item is part of the Dinsmore-Flye collection, however there is no listing of the names of the soldiers in the photo. Anyone able to identify any individual in this picture, please contact nhsmaine@gmail.com.

