Newcastle Resident and Granddaughter Team Up to Publish a ‘Memoir with a Twist’

Jim Poole, of Newcastle, has written his second book, “Thumbs Up,” a memoir that picks up where his first book, “Thumbs Out,” left off.

The book has been self-published with the help of Poole’s granddaughter, Marina Poole, of New York City. Due to COVID-19, she was home in Newcastle for the summer and had the time to help her grandfather with his book project.

“Thumbs Up” includes stories about Poole’s family mink farm in Sudbury, Mass., raising a family, buying a bobbin business, and relocating to Newcastle. The book also features a corresponding Spotify playlist.

When writing the book’s conclusion, Poole decided he wanted to include a list of his favorite songs from childhood and adolescence. When Marina saw the list, she decided it would be fun to surprise her grandfather by making a Spotify playlist so readers could listen to his favorite songs while reading the book.

At the back of the book, readers will find a small list of songs and a Spotify barcode that can be scanned to easily find the playlist on the app.

“The book is really unique because it features memories from an older generation and it ties into today’s music technology,” said Marina. “It is a multigenerational piece created by two family members who grew up in completely different time periods.”

“Thumbs Up” is available for purchase at Milling Around, in Newcastle, or on Amazon.

