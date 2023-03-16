Newcastle Student Named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University March 16, 2023 at 12:34 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMartin Named to Tuft’s Dean’s ListDean’s ListHoughton Named to Furman University Dean’s ListFake on St. Lawrence Dean’s ListTaylor Walby Named to Lasell College Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!