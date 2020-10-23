Newell to Pastor Bremen Church

The Bremen Union Church is pleased to announce that it has called the Rev. Rick Newell, of Newcastle, as its new pastor.

Newell has been a minister in the Midcoast for the past 31 years. He served the Newcastle-Alna Baptist Church for 28 years. During that period, he also served, at different times, the Damariscotta Baptist Church, the Sheepscott Community Church, and the now-closed Christ Church.

Newell is a 1969 graduate of Lincoln Academy and a 1985 graduate of Thomas College. He has been married to Deborah for 42 years and they have made their home that entire time in Newcastle. They have three grown children and eight grandchildren, ranging from a few weeks to 12 years old.

Newell has served in bi-vocational ministry, working outside the church. He has worked for a number of local community banks and currently serves as Lincoln County treasurer. Deborah has worked for Great Salt Bay Community School for over 30 years and is currently the head bus driver there.

Newell is looking forward to serving the Bremen Union Church, as well as the greater Bremen community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

