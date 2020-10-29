‘Nightmare on Federal Street’ Canceled

Wiscasset town manager Dennis Simmons is announcing the cancellation of the “Nightmare on Federal Street” event scheduled for Oct. 31. In lieu of this event, Parks and Recreation Director Duane Goud has arranged a drive-thru event to be held at the Wiscasset Community Center.

The drive-thru is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. or “until the candy runs out” on Oct. 31. It will feature individuals, businesses, and organizations who will distribute candy bags to vehicles as they drive through the community center parking lot. Trick-or-treaters are invited to dress in costume for the event.

Businesses that intended to participate in “Nightmare on Federal Street” are invited to participate in the drive-thru event and should contact Goud at 882-8230 for additional information.

Due to the steadily rising number of COVID-19 cases, the town office believes this change to be a prudent step. Safety is paramount, and while children may be disappointed, there will be an outstanding event next year.

Information about the drive thru event is available online at wiscassetrec.com.

