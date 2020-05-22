No Memorial Day Parade in Twin Villages

The Twin Villages Memorial Day parade has been canceled due to state restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 emergency.

The Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42, of Damariscotta, hosts the parade. Although the post must take a year off from the parade and its annual Memorial Day picnic, the Legionnaires want area residents to remember the sacrifices veterans have made to keep America free.

Post No. 42 Legionnaires are not idle. Members have been busy putting flags on veterans’ graves. On Saturday, they held a work day to clean up the post grounds in time for Memorial Day. They installed a new banner, raked the lawn, and put out memorial stones for area veterans who have died.

They also held a brief flag retirement ceremony to properly dispose of worn and tattered flags. The post, on upper Main Street, has a drop box near its front door where flags can be placed for proper retirement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

