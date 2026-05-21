Nobleboro Artist Fundraises in Memory of Her Labrador Retriever

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nobleboro artist Kathleen Harte Gilsenan creates illustrations that combine her two passions, Midcoast Maine and Labrador retrievers.

Harte Gilsenan’s own Lab, Milo, was a model for many of her illustrations. So, when Milo passed away in April, Harte Gilsenan decided to utilize her artwork to raise money to honor her cherished friend.

Milo was adopted from the released puppy program of Guiding Eyes for the Blind, so throughout the month of May, Harte Gilsenan is dedicating half of the sale price of each print sold through her Etsy shop to the puppy raising program in the Maine chapter of Guiding Eyes for the Blind. So far, she has raised over $500 and hopes to increase that amount before making her donation at the end of the month.

Harte Gilsenan’s illustrations depict Labrador retrievers enjoying the pastimes, professions, and places enjoyed by the humans they love. Last year Harte Gilsenan created a series of illustrations depicting three Labs and a loon exploring Damariscotta.

Prints from the Damariscotta series, as well as other Lab illustrations, can be found at Harte Gilsenan’s Etsy shop, Maddie Lab Studio.

For more information, go to etsy.com/shop/maddielabstudio.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

