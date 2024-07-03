Nobleboro Historical Society Announces Scholarship Recipients

The Nobleboro Historical Society is recently awarded of three $1,000 scholarships to Lincoln Ball, Emily Boone, and Conor Glasier, members of the Lincoln Academy class of 2024.

The Nobleboro Historical Society scholarships are for any Nobleboro resident entering college or any qualified postsecondary education program or to a student already attending school. The student receives the funds midway through their first year after they demonstrate good grades.

Ball will be attending Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor studying diesel truck and heavy equipment.

Boone has been accepted at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham and will be majoring in visual arts. She has been a volunteer at the Applefest that the Nobleboro Historical Society puts on each fall to raise money for these scholarships.

Glasier will be attending the University of Maine in Orono and studying chemical engineering.

The Nobleboro Historical Society is pleased and proud to have such outstanding, deserving students in Nobleboro.

