Nobleboro Students Serve Up ‘Stone Soup’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There was an unusual item on the menu at Nobleboro Central School last week as kindergartners sampled stone soup.

Mrs. Stewart’s kindergarten class listened as she read the classic folk tale. They later put their culinary skills to the test, chopping cabbage, carrots, and other vegetables. They made a tasty broth and then added the star ingredient – a real rock – before cooking it all in a crockpot on Thursday, March 27.

Later that afternoon, the white tablecloths came out and each student was able to take a taste of the dish they created. The reviews were mixed, ranging from, “I loved it!” to “I hated it.”

The classic tale focuses on a community that doesn’t have much but shares what they do have. Each character contributes an ingredient and they work together to create something everyone can enjoy. It was a lesson they will long remember.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

