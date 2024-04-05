Nomination Deadline Nears For Coulombe Center Innovation Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the seventh annual Coulombe Center Award for Innovation, but only until Monday, April 15.

Created in 2018, this award highlights nonprofit community partner organizations that are doing innovative work and improving the lives of those living and working in Lincoln County. The goal is to further develop innovative programs that already exist locally.

Past Innovation Award winners include Veggies To Table, Boothbay V.E.T.S., Coastal Kids Preschool, Lulu the Lunch Wagon, Healthy Lincoln County, Twin Villages Foodbank Farm, and Hearty Roots.

Award winners are honored at a recognition event each spring and receive funds to help further develop their program. A panel of volunteers from the St. Andrews Community Committee, the Coulombe Center for Health Improvement and the LincolnHealth Steering Committee will review nominations and select an award winner. Self-nomination is not allowed.

To receive a nomination form, call 633-1542 or go to mainehealth.org/lincolnhealth/healthy-communities/coulombe-center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

