Novel Jazz Swings Into Spring at Skidompha April 21

Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta to celebrate Swinging into Spring, an evening of jazz, from 7-9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21. The group will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz out of the Great American Songbook.

The musicians of this group have been playing straight-ahead jazz for audiences throughout Maine and beyond for several decades. Collectively, they share over two centuries of experience in the jazz idiom. The musicians of Novel Jazz are Herb Maine, bass; Mickey Felder, piano; David Clark, guitar; David Harris, alto saxophone; Michael Mitchell, trumpet; Barney Balch, trombone; and Bill Manning, drums.

Novel Jazz events at Skidompha began with the observation that lovers of books often are lovers of jazz. The superb acoustics of Skidompha’s atrium, plus the seating “in the round,” make it a superior place to see and hear jazz, all in a relaxed, informal atmosphere. It was while performing at Skidompha some 19 years ago that the band began its unique focus on jazz giants, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Just prior to the pandemic, the band released its fourth CD featuring compositions by these two jazz icons.

All are welcome. In this season of renewal, attendees are requested to consider bringing either a financial donation for the library or food or personal hygiene items for Skidompha’s Little Food Pantry. Pantry items must not be expired and must be unopened. Admission is free of charge and a donation is not required for attendance.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children, the future of this art form.

The library is located at 184 Main St. in downtown Damariscotta. For more information, call 887-0919 or go to skidompha.org or mainejazz.net.

