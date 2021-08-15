Old Bristol Historical Society Announce Work has Resumed on the Vault

After a brief hiatus, activity has resumed on the climate-controlled archival vault. Materials have been delivered and workers were hard at work on Saturday installing the studs.

Since its founding, in addition to offering public programming and working with the school children, the OBHS has gathered a significant collection of archival materials and has come to serve as the primary local repository for historically valuable documents, images, and organization records relating to Bristol history.

Unfortunately, much of the collection has been inaccessible to the public because of storage issues. Now, with the recent acquisition of the Pemaquid Mill property, the site includes another building which will be used as the OBHS office, library, and research space, society offices, and most importantly, a climate-controlled archival vault, where their collections can be properly stored. They look forward to providing the public with greater access to the collections, working with interested researchers, and creating special exhibits focusing on Bristol’s unique history.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

