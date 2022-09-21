Advanced Search
Old Bristol Historical Society Receives Maine Community Foundation Grant Submitted article

at

The Old Bristol Historical Societys ongoing restoration of the 19th-century mill at Pemaquid Falls dovetails with the Belvedere Historic Preservations mission to invest in historic buildings in Maine. (Courtesy photo)

The Maine Community Foundation has awarded the Old Bristol Historical Society an $8,000 grant for the exterior renovation of the south wall of the mill at Pemaquid Falls. The grant is made from the Belvedere Historical Preservation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

The historical society’s ongoing restoration of the 19th-century mill dovetails with the Belvedere Historic Preservation’s mission to invest “in the preservation, restoration, and retrofitting of historic buildings in Maine. Grants from this fund focus on capital investments in historic buildings that serve as civic, cultural, or economic hubs for communities.”

A grant from the Maine Community Foundation is helping the Old Bristol Historical Society continue its renovation of the mill at Pemaquid Falls. (Photo courtesy Old Bristol Historical Society)

Since acquiring the property in 2020, the Old Bristol Historical Society has been renovating the mill and converting the former Poole Brothers hardware store into the Bristol History Center.

At various times during its 200-year-plus history, the mill at Pemaquid Falls has been a grist mill, a textile mill, and a sawmill. The restoration will help keep the mill as part of the peninsula for generations to come.

For information on helping or volunteering at the mill at Pemaquid Falls, go to oldbristolhistoricalsociety.org.

