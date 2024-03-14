Old Bristol Historical Society Uploading Summer Speaker Series To YouTube

In keeping with its mission to collect, preserve and share the Bristol region’s rich history and prehistory for present and future generations, the Old Bristol Historical Society has uploaded the first three episodes of its popular summer speaker series onto the society’s YouTube channel.

The talks include “The History and Reconstruction of the Mill at Pemaquid Falls,” presented by historian, archeologist, and Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site Manager Neill De Paoli and historical society member Phil Averill from June 25, 2023.

Together, Averill and De Paoli detailed the history of the 19th century mill at Pemaquid Falls and its ongoing restoration by the Old Bristol Historical Society.

As a young man, Averill participated in the early excavations in Colonial Pemaquid, and helped spearhead the campaign to purchase and restore the mill at Pemaquid Falls.

Also available to view for free is “How Names Suggest Wabanaki History and Presence,” presented by Joseph M. Hall Jr. on Aug. 6, 2023. Hall, associate professor of history at Bates College, showed how place names are clues for understanding the values and activities that connect people to a place. Wabanaki peoples inhabit northern New England, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, and their place names evoke a particular set of relationships to Maine.

“Loss, Healing and the Legacy of the Salem Witch Trials,” from July 23, 2023, is available to watch as well. Salem State University and award-winning author Emerson “Tad” Baker discussed the conclusion of the witch hunt, the aftermath, and its legacy, taking the community generations to recover from the trauma and loss.

Additional summer series episodes will be posted shortly. Other historical presentations, lectures, programs, and Lincoln County oral histories are also currently available on Old Bristol Historical Society’s YouTube channel.

To view everything posted by the historical society, go to youtube.com/@oldbristolhistoricalsociety.

