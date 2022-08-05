The organizers of the Olde Bristol Days Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show are pleased to announce six trophies will be awarded at this year’s show. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bristol Consolidated School, 1268 Bristol Road/ Route 130 in Bristol. Registration is free for one or more vehicles at jftv1@verizon.net, or 677-3707.

Based on popular voting by visitors, the six trophy categories include first, second, and third place vehicles, outstanding motorcycle, staff pick and the always interesting “kid’s pick” winner selected from the special votes of children 12 and under. Vintage car show tabulation volunteers are generally surprised at the outcome of this unusual trophy category.

“DJ Jeffro” will return in 2022 to spin tunes from the 1940s through the 1960s.

Organizers suggest timely registrations for the vintage show and for the opportunity to participate in the Olde Bristol Days Parade immediately preceding the show.

