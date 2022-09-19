One2One Care at The Lincoln Home has added two new services to help seniors stay safely at home. One2One caregivers will help with meal planning and preparation, and now will offer delivery of fresh, locally sourced meals prepared by the culinary team at Lincoln Home. A number of options give seniors flexibility to order frozen meals, a la carte or package deals depending on their individual needs.

Healthy food and good nutrition is paramount to maintaining overall health, mobility and well being. Knowing loved ones are eating properly is a great comfort to family members.

One2One Home Care providers work with individuals and families to best identify needs and how best to support independence and maintain a quality of life while living independently at home.

Companionship plays a big part in helping seniors to not feel isolated, as well as helping with personal care, housekeeping, transportation, grocery shopping, and medication reminders.

One2One Care is also offering a new “safety and med check-in” daily phone call. This service offers a consistent reminder for medication and reassurance for a senior living alone.

The Lincoln Home selectively screens and hires certified caregivers based on strong personal values, professional skills, broad care-giving experience, positive references, and a successful background check. Personally trained by Lincoln Home staff, or formally trained as personal assistants or certified nursing assistants, caregivers are required to maintain CPR certifications. All caregivers are covered by liability and worker’s comp insurance.

For more information, or to sign up for either Meals at Home, a daily safety and med check-in phone call, or for caregiving assistance, please call Roxanne Andrews at 563-3038 or email roxanne@lincoln-home.org.

One2One Care is located at The Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, in Newcastle.

