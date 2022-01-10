Online Training for Volunteer Advocates

The Maine court-appointed special advocates program is holding its spring training for volunteer advocates on March 8-11. This four-day, online training is free and is designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem in the Maine District Courts.

Advocates are community volunteers who are appointed to serve as guardians ad litem for children who are involved in child protection cases. The foundation of the advocates’ work is learning about the case and then advising the court what the advocate believes is in the child’s best interest.

Court-appointed special advocates come from a wide variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by program staff. Advocates bring their own unique perspectives to their work as volunteers.

Those interested in the training must complete an application and, if invited to participate, must also complete criminal and child protection services background checks.

For more information about becoming a volunteer, call Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe at 213-2864 or email darren.defoe@courts.maine.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

