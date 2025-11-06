Only 20 Trees Remain For Villages of Light

The ninth annual Villages of Light celebration in the Twin Villages is quickly approaching, with the celebration planned for Saturday, Nov. 29.

Only 20 of the 70-plus Christmas trees that will line Main Street are still available. The 4- to 5-foot trees come with three stands of LED lights, a base, and delivery of the trees on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The cost is $100. Businesses or families who purchase a tree are responsible for decorating it. The trees will be removed the first week of January. To purchase a tree, email Lisa Hagen at lisagenehagen@gmail.com.

The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle and Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club will again sponsor the decking out of the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge with greenery, lights, and wreaths.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau will kick off the celebration at Lincoln Theater with a Santa meet-and-greet followed by a free showing of “The Polar Express” at noon, sponsored by MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served.

At dusk, around 4:30 p.m., the Parade of Lights will start at Lincoln County Publishing Co., at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle, and continue through the Twin Villages. This year’s parade is dedicated in memory of Di Silar, who was incredibly involved in the community.

To participate in the parade, email John Roberts at jroberts@lcnme.com with “Parade” in the subject line or text him at 380-6880.

