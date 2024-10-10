Open House at Southport Central School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Students, staff and families gathered at Southport Central School for the school’s annual open house Sept. 26. Students had the opportunity to share with their family members about the work they’ve undertaken thus far this year, while taking a glimpse into what lies ahead.

While together, the teachers planned a building challenge for everyone in the family, requiring all to focus on their listening and observation skills. It proved to be a wonderful evening of learning and fun for all.

