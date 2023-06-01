Open Mic Returns to Inn Along the Way- Postponed

This event at Inn Along the Way has been postponed to a later date. For questions or more information about the event, call Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or email sylviatavares502@gmail.com.

The sounds and spirit of spring’s awakening through music, song and spoken word will take place from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. With the arrival of spring’s warming breezes and clear blue skies, Damariscotta open mic, celebrating music and verse, returns to the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way, at 741 Main St. in Damariscotta.

Local performer sign-up begins at 1 p.m. The day will feature performances, tours, and hay field walks, which are all part of the ambiance at this by-donation fundraiser in support of Inn Along the Way.

Finntown Road, whose performance on the main stage will begin at 3 p.m., is a group of four talented Midcoast Mainers who banded together after years of playing music at a local tavern. Reinterpreting everything from old songs of the sea to folk, rock and popular music, and even some originals, Brian Dunn (mandolin, banjo, vocals), Laura Buxbaum (cello, vocals), John Couch (guitar, harmonica, vocals) and John Monterisi (guitar, vocals) are well known by local audiences for their engaging performance style and vocal/instrumental arrangements.

In traditional Maine coast fashion, community members attending the inn’s Say Hello to Spring lawn and barn party are encouraged to bring a picnic. Guests will be surrounded with an eclectic mix of music, song, verse, dance, community fun, and laughter.

For more information about the event, call Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or email sylviatavares502@gmail.com.

To learn more about Inn Along the Way, go to innalongtheway.org or contact founder Sherry Flint at 751-6261 or info@innalongtheway.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

