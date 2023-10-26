Outdoor Club Students at Medomak Go On First Trip of the School Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 15, the Outdoor Club from Medomak Valley High School met at Ayer Park for a canoe trip.

This was their first paddling trip in several years due to the rapid spread and world wide shut down from COVID-19. Nine students and two teachers – Dara Economy and William Hinkley – were separated in groups of two upon five canoes with Hinkley paddling a kayak. Many students had limited canoeing experience leading up to the trip. The group paddled across the choppy pond and down into the St. George River.

The weather was prime, cloudy with occasional sun, chilly, a crisp autumn breeze, and stunning leaf patterns of brown, orange, red and yellow. They took a slight detour through a windy and narrow stream with many untamed bushes that reached out to touch anybody within reach. Eventually the club came to a small bridge where they waited for the others and headed back to their main route.

The students were hit by many sticks and branches and caught in an abundance of bushes. Their teamwork skills were tested and pushed to the limits as they learned how to work together, paddle straight, and rotate around obstacles.

After two hours they all arrived safely to their destination beside a bridge on Middle Road in Warren. One student jumped out of the canoe for a quick dip while others watched and pulled the canoes onto land.

“That felt like a super quick trip, I hope we can do this again soon!” one of the club members that attended said.

(Medomak Valley High School students Ava Berry and Anna Possee are members of the Outdoor Club.)

