Pantry to Receive September Support

The Help Yourself Shelf located at St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset is honored to be the recipient of funds generated at the Wiscasset Shaw’s Supermarket during the month of September. Each special bag purchased will award $1 to the Help Yourself Shelf to be used for purchasing supplies through Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores participate in the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s “fresh rescue” program which provides the pantry with much of its produce, bakery, and protein offerings throughout the year. Through Good Shepherd’s Mainers “feeding Mainers” program, Help Yourself Shelf also receives fresh produce from Twin Village Foodbank Farm and Healthy Lincoln County.

Help Yourself Shelf’s hours are Thursday, 4:30 – 5:30 for to curbside pick up. Provisions include a box of shelf-stable items, as well as pre-made meals provided by Rising Tide Co-op, and bags of fresh produce, proteins, breads and sweets.

The shelf is managed by volunteers, and welcomes additional support.

Information about Help Yourself Shelf and volunteering opportunities is available by calling St. Philip’s Episcopal Church at 882-7184.

