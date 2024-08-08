Parade Committee Announces 2024 Grand Marshals

The Olde Bristol Days Parade Committee is pleased to announce Pat and Bill Benner are the 2024 Old Bristol Days Parade grand marshals.

Bill and Pat (Crook) Benner both grew up in Bristol and attended schools there. Bill served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany. He later worked for the local Contel Phone Company for 35 years.

The Benners married in 1954 and raised four children. They are now the grandparents of six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Both Benners have been very active in town affairs and committees.

Bill Benner was elected to the Bristol Select Board 13 times. (He humbly explained that in those earlier years each election was for a one-year term.) He also served on the planning board, a comprehensive planning committee, and school board. He was a past master of the Seaside Grange and master of the Bristol Masons.

Pat Benner was always by Bill’s side helping with fundraisers for these organizations, including grilling burgers and hotdogs near Fort William Henry during Olde Bristol Days. On those same Colonial Pemaquid grounds they camped out in costume as part of the re-enactment of the Bristol Militia for many years.

Bill and Pat Benner are long-time active members of the Congregational Church of Bristol and Pat has been very busy helping to run suppers, bake sales, and the annual church fair. Bill has helped with those church events and many more.

These Bristol parade grand marshals have given much to the town and keep on giving.

