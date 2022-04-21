Parenting Enrichment Courses Offered Online

Healthy Kids is offering two Zoom courses this spring for parents of teens and tweens. A third Zoom class will be offered for families in recovery. All courses are evidence based.

Magic 1, 2, 3 Teens is being offered from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22. The class and accompanying book will help parents connect with and guide their teen. Participants receive a parenting book and topics covered include forgetting to do chores, being absent for family outings, drop in grades, missing curfews, parties and drinking, and work responsibilities. The book can be obtained once registered.

Active Parenting of Teens will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, May 11, 18 and 25. Topics covered include methods of respectful discipline, skills for clear and honest communication, concrete strategies to prevent risky behavior, how to be an encouraging parent and more.

Nurturing Parenting for Families Affected by Substance Abuse will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays, May 6 through July 1. This course allows parents, caregivers and family members to look at everyone’s strengths, to establish a strong bond between parent and children and to learn new parenting strategies to promote healthy and confident families.

To learn more about these courses and/or to register, call 563-1818 or email Mindy at mcorrell@tidewater.net.

