People to People Free Clothing Exchange Reopening

People to People, the free clothing exchange in the basement of the Damariscotta Baptist Church, 4 Bristol Road, will reopen Monday, March 15.

People to People, a cooperative ministry of Lincoln County churches and local donors, offers free clothing and household items from 4-6 p.m. each Monday.

In compliance with public health guidelines, five people may enter per 30-minute time frame. There will be four time slots available each week. Time slots will be as follows: 4-4:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m., 5-5:30 p.m., and 5:30-6 p.m. To sign up, visit People to People’s Facebook page or call 380-4807 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Masks are required.

People to People will accept clean, usable donations at any time starting Wednesday, March 17. Clothing, blankets, bedding, curtains, and small housewares in good working order are most welcome.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

