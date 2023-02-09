In 1993, Damariscotta River Association, now a part of Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, acquired the 71-acre property in South Bristol known as Plummer Point Preserve. Thirty years later, the purchase of the point’s 14-acre tip unifies the entire peninsula under Coastal Rivers’ care.

Plummer Point Preserve, characterized by coastal spruce forest and over a mile of shoreline along the Damariscotta River, has long been valued by visitors for its winding trails, views of Seal and Long Cove, and plentiful wildlife. The recent land purchase brings the entire conserved area of the peninsula to just over 100 acres. This includes the newly acquired tip, the existing Plummer Point Preserve, and an adjacent conservation easement.

The land trust places a high priority on this project because of its importance to the local ecology as well as to the community. Conserving Plummer Point protects the entrance to Seal Cove, which is home to a variety of wading and migratory birds, fish, clams, and seals.

The mature forest interior is similarly important, according to Joan Ray, director of conservation at Coastal Rivers. Ray points out that the forested tips of peninsulas provide key habitat for songbirds to rest along their migratory routes. Combined with other conserved properties nearby, the total protected land area can also support larger mammals such as fisher and bobcat. Moose have even been sighted in the area.

Expanding the preserve offers new opportunities for recreational and educational use. Given its trail network and deep-water dock, Plummer Point allows easy access to the shoreline and an up-close location to view seals from the land. The preserve also offers bus access and cabins to shelter inside, making it an ideal venue to host school groups.

“The preserve offers a lot in terms of natural resources, geology, and rich human history, while still remaining quite accessible,” said Sarah Gladu, Coastal Rivers director of education and community science.

Coastal Rivers works closely with AOS 93 schools to bring nature education programming to students. In light of the recent project, South Bristol School principal Chuck Hamm said the land trust is “an incredibly valuable resource for students. Whether elementary students are learning about winter animal signs on location or middle school students are engaged in learning about the Wabanaki culture on Witch Island, our students benefit immensely.”

Gladu hosted a group of Lincoln Academy students on the property in December, and looks forward to bringing more school groups and summer day campers soon. She commends the forward thinking of the Plummer Point project, noting that “we wouldn’t have these types of educational opportunities otherwise.”

As with many conservation efforts, unifying Plummer Point was made possible by the support and generosity of community members. More than 40 individuals and families contributed to a fundraising campaign, while members of the family that formerly owned the peninsula’s tip donated their portion of the property value toward fundraising efforts. With a project cost of $1,400,000, Coastal Rivers is grateful to all those who contributed to the land acquisition campaign and welcomes further funding towards future land improvements.

Coastal Rivers Executive Director Steven Hufnagel expressed gratitude, not only for the generosity of the Ulin and Richardson families, which made the purchase possible, but also for the family’s careful stewardship of the property across several generations. The land trust also notes the role of the Nature Conservancy, which acquired the original Plummer Point Preserve from the Richardson family in the 1960s and transferred the property to the DRA at the Richardson family’s direction.

Coastal Rivers is evaluating future plans for the property, which include extending the trail system, reinforcing the pier, and removing one or more structures.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

