Polling Hours and Places

The presidential election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all mainland locations.

Alna: Alna fire department, 1579 Alna Road

Boothbay: Boothbay town office, 7 Corey Lane

Boothbay Harbor: Boothbay Harbor fire department, 11 Howard St.

Bremen: Bremen town center, 208 Waldoboro Road

Bristol: Bristol Consolidated School, 2153 Bristol Road

Damariscotta: Damariscotta town office, 21 School St.

Dresden: Pownalborough Hall, 314 Patterson Road

Edgecomb: Edgecomb town hall, 16 Town Hall Road

Jefferson: Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road

Monhegan: Monhegan town office, 262 Monhegan Ave.

Newcastle: Clayton V. Huntley Station, community room, 86 River Road

Nobleboro: Nobleboro town office, 192 Route 1

Somerville: Somerville town office, 72 Sand Hill Road

South Bristol: South Bristol town office, 470 Clarks Cove Road

Southport: Southport town hall, 361 Hendricks Hill Road

Waldoboro: Waldoboro municipal building, 1600 Atlantic Highway

Westport Island: Westport Island old town hall, 1217 Main Road

Whitefield: Whitefield fire department, 24 Townhouse Road

Wiscasset: Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road


