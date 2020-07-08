Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Polling Hours and Places

at

Primaries for legislative seats and a U.S. Senate race, as well as a statewide referendum, will take place Tuesday, July 14. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all mainland locations.

Alna: Alna Fire Department, 1579 Alna Road

Boothbay: Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road

Boothbay Harbor: Boothbay Harbor municipal building, 11 Howard St.

Bremen: Bremen town center, 208 Waldoboro Road

Bristol: Bristol Mills fire station, 1206 Bristol Road

Damariscotta: Damariscotta town office, 21 School St.

Dresden: Pownalborough Hall, 314 Patterson Road

Edgecomb: Edgecomb town hall, 16 Town Hall Road

Jefferson: Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road

Monhegan: Monhegan Memorial Library, 10 Monhegan Ave.

Newcastle: Newcastle Fire Department, 86 River Road

Nobleboro: Nobleboro town office, 192 Route 1

Somerville: Somerville Elementary School gym, 665 Patricktown Road

South Bristol: South Bristol School, 2024 State Route 129

Southport: Southport town hall, 361 Hendricks Hill Road

Waldoboro: Waldoboro municipal building, 1600 Atlantic Highway

Westport Island: Westport Island old town hall, 1217 Main Road

Whitefield: Whitefield Fire Department, 26 Townhouse Road

Wiscasset: Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road

