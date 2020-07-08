Polling Hours and Places

Primaries for legislative seats and a U.S. Senate race, as well as a statewide referendum, will take place Tuesday, July 14. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all mainland locations.

Alna: Alna Fire Department, 1579 Alna Road

Boothbay: Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road

Boothbay Harbor: Boothbay Harbor municipal building, 11 Howard St.

Bremen: Bremen town center, 208 Waldoboro Road

Bristol: Bristol Mills fire station, 1206 Bristol Road

Damariscotta: Damariscotta town office, 21 School St.

Dresden: Pownalborough Hall, 314 Patterson Road

Edgecomb: Edgecomb town hall, 16 Town Hall Road

Jefferson: Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road

Monhegan: Monhegan Memorial Library, 10 Monhegan Ave.

Newcastle: Newcastle Fire Department, 86 River Road

Nobleboro: Nobleboro town office, 192 Route 1

Somerville: Somerville Elementary School gym, 665 Patricktown Road

South Bristol: South Bristol School, 2024 State Route 129

Southport: Southport town hall, 361 Hendricks Hill Road

Waldoboro: Waldoboro municipal building, 1600 Atlantic Highway

Westport Island: Westport Island old town hall, 1217 Main Road

Whitefield: Whitefield Fire Department, 26 Townhouse Road

Wiscasset: Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road

