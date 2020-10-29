Polling Hours and Places

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Alna: Alna Fire Department, 1579 Alna Road
Boothbay: Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road
Boothbay Harbor: Boothbay Harbor Fire Department, 11 Howard St.
Bremen: Bremen town office, 208 Waldoboro Road
Bristol: Bristol Consolidated School, 2153 Bristol Road, Pemaquid
Damariscotta: Damariscotta town office, 21 School St.
Dresden: Pownalborough Hall, 314 Patterson Road
Edgecomb: Edgecomb town hall, 16 Town Hall Road
Jefferson: Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road
Monhegan: Monhegan Memorial Library, 10 Monhegan Ave.
Newcastle: Newcastle Fire Department, 86 River Road
Nobleboro: Nobleboro town office, 192 Route 1
Somerville: Somerville town office, 72 Sand Hill Road
South Bristol: South Bristol town office, 470 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole
Southport: Southport town hall, 361 Hendricks Hill Road
Waldoboro: Waldoboro town office, 1600 Atlantic Highway
Westport Island: Westport Island old town hall, 1217 Main Road
Whitefield: Central fire station, 24 Townhouse Road
Wiscasset: Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road