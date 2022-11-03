Advanced Search
Polling Hours and Places

at

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alna: Fire station, 1579 Alna Road

Boothbay: Town office, 7 Corey Lane

Boothbay Harbor: Fire station, 11 Howard St.

Bremen: Bremen Town Center, 208 Waldoboro Road

Bristol: Bristol Consolidated School, 2153 Bristol Road, Pemaquid

Damariscotta: Town office, 21 School St.

Dresden: Pownalborough Hall, 314 Patterson Road

Edgecomb: Edgecomb town hall, 16 Town Hall Road

Jefferson: Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road

Monhegan: Monhegan Memorial Library, 10 Monhegan Ave.

Newcastle: Clayton V. Huntley fire station, 86 River Road

Nobleboro: Town office, 192 Route 1

Somerville: Town office, 72 Sand Hill Road

South Bristol: Town office, 470 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole

Southport: Town hall, 361 Hendricks Hill Road

Waldoboro: Town office, 1600 Atlantic Highway

Westport Island: Old town hall, 1217 Main Road

Whitefield: Central fire station, 24 Townhouse Road

Wiscasset: Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road

