On Saturdays through the winter, when conditions allow, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting pop-up sledding parties at Salt Bay Farm from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

During these events, volunteers keep a warm campfire burning and serve tea and hot cocoa, along with marshmallows for toasting. Sleds and snowshoes are available to borrow. New this year, the hot cocoa and sleds are sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.

All are welcome, and the events are free to the public. Coastal Rivers checks weather conditions weekly and posts updates about the sledding parties on its website and Facebook page. For more information, go to coastalrivers.org/events-programs/pop-up-sledding-parties.

Salt Bay Farm is open to the public for sledding, hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing at any time, dawn to dusk, on an “at your own risk” basis.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

