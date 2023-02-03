Advanced Search
Pop-Up Sledding Parties Continue at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm Submitted article

Over 150 people of all ages take advantage of the new snow for sledding at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm. (Photo courtesy Diane Frank)

On Saturdays through the winter, when conditions allow, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting pop-up sledding parties at Salt Bay Farm from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

During these events, volunteers keep a warm campfire burning and serve tea and hot cocoa, along with marshmallows for toasting. Sleds and snowshoes are available to borrow. New this year, the hot cocoa and sleds are sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.

All are welcome, and the events are free to the public. Coastal Rivers checks weather conditions weekly and posts updates about the sledding parties on its website and Facebook page. For more information, go to coastalrivers.org/events-programs/pop-up-sledding-parties.

Two boys speed down the big hill at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm during a pop-up sledding party. (Photo courtesy Diane Frank)

Salt Bay Farm is open to the public for sledding, hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing at any time, dawn to dusk, on an “at your own risk” basis.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

